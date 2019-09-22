WATCH: Rafael Nadal coaches Roger Federer during Laver Cup match vs Nick Kyrgios

The Laver Cup 2019 is up and running with the second day of the tournament in Geneva, Switzerland now done and dusted.

Team Europe are now way ahead of Team World with a 7-3 lead. With both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in action on the second day of the tournament, a lot of tennis fans’ eyes were glued to their TV sets.

While Nadal defeated Milos Raonic in straight sets, Kyrgios put up a mammoth fight against Federer but the Swiss great was a tad better for the Australian on the night. With Federer going down in the first set, Nadal took up the coaching role for his teammate.

”After five shots [in the rally], you are winning more [points] than him,” Nadal said. “I know it’s difficult because he reads the ball so well… Wait for the right one and then attack because he’s not missing.”

Federer ultimately won the match 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-7. “I was hoping it was going to be like this. It was amazing,” he said.

“It was tough to lose that first set. I needed to get some energy, so I was just trying to stay with Nick because if you can turn it around, you can get the crowd behind you. I need some earplugs for the next match!”