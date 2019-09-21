WATCH: Rafael Nadal coaches Roger Federer during Laver Cup Doubles

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are currently in Geneva, participating in the Laver Cup 2019. The two tennis icons have given fans moments to cherish already, with one of them, in particular, coming in the Doubles match-up.

Rafael Nadal took on the role of coach during Team Europe’s Doubles match-up against Team World in the Laver Cup 2019. On the receiving end of his instructions was longtime rival and friend – Roger Federer.

Federer was partnered with Alexander Zverev in the Doubles match on Day 1 of the competition. Together, the two were up against Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov. With Team Europe comfortable cruising, Nadal joined the pair at the bench to give a few instructions.

Watch the video below:

It was a good opening day of the competition for Team Europe, who have won the competition two times in a row. They were handed an early boost by Dominic Thiem, who prevailed over Denis Shapovalov in his Singles match-up.

Team World then hit back through Jack Sock, who upset much higher-ranked Fabio Fognini in straight sets. Nonetheless, Stefanos Tsitsipas handed the advantage back to Team Europe following a hard-fought win over Taylor Fritz.

Finally, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev beat their opponents in the Doubles to end the day by giving Europe a three-one lead.