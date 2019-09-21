Stefanos Tsitsipas cannot believe he’s playing alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal in Laver Cup 2019

Team Europe’s Stefanos Tsitsipas has said that it’s unbelievable that he’s playing alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other top 10 players in the Laver Cup 2019.

The Greek tennis star, who is making his maiden Laver Cup appearance, was talking to the media after his win over Team World’s Taylor Fritz. Tsitsipas won the match after a third-set tiebreaker 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 to send his side 2-1 up in the competition in front of a capacity crowd.

“If you would tell me 20 years ago, actually 10 years ago, that I would be playing an event having Roger and Rafa and four more top-10 guys by my side, I wouldn’t believe you. That’s just magnificent,” he said after the match.

“I broke my shoelaces at 2-2 and I had to continue. I didn’t want to stop the match. That was quite tough because I was scared I’m going to lose my shoe during the point.

“I think the momentum changed in the third set tiebreak. I found my rhythm, had a more clear mind on the court, didn’t rush so much, so I think that played a crucial role in closing it at the end,” he added while expanding on how tough it was for him out in the middle.