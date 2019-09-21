Roger Federer claims there’s nothing like playing at home after grand welcome at Laver Cup 2019

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has claimed that there is nothing like playing in Switzerland for him. The 38-year-old is representing Team Europe in Laver Cup 2019 which is being played in Geneva.

Federer received a grand welcome at Palexpo Indoor Court and then won his first match of the competition – doubles encounter alongside Alexander Zverev. The Federer-Zverev pair defeated Team World’s combination of Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-5,

After the encounter, the 38-year-old revealed that this was a very special night for him and praised the stadium as well.

“All of us tennis players travel around the world for 10, 11 months of the year. There’s no place like playing at home, so this is a very special night for me,” Federer said.

“It’s intense. Great looking stadium. Maximum wave. The noise at the player welcome, that loud, is very special for me and the team,” he added later.

Federer’s teammate Dominic Thiem was all praise for the stadium and the crowd in Geneva as well.

“The atmosphere and the emotions were outstanding. It was really unbelievable,” said Thiem.

“Honestly, I never heard something louder in my life than when Roger entered the court before the match. Was unbelievable. Then the atmosphere in the match was also great.”