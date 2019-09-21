Jack Sock claims Roger Federer ‘came close to not being human’ in Laver Cup 2019 doubles game on Day 1

Team World’s Jack Sock has claimed that Swiss great and Team Europe’s Roger Federer came close to not being a human on Day 1 of the Laver Cup 2019 tournament.

Though Federer did not play the singles on first day of the competition, he did feature in the doubles encounter, alongside Alexander Zverev. Denis Shapovalov from Canada and United States of America’s Sock were up against them but despite getting as many as 15 break points in the match, Team World could only capitalise on one.

The Federer-Zverev duo won the match in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 to give Team Europe a 3-1 lead going into the second day. Sock, after the match, exclaimed that this was the closest he has seen the Swiss great to not being a human.

“Roger came close to not being a human in this match,” Sock said after the match.

Team World vice-captain Patrick McEnroe stated that his side are confident of mounting a comeback on the second day of Laver Cup.

“Well, there is no doubt it’s difficult, but there is also no doubt that we believe we can do it”, said McEnroe.

“And when you look at the two matches we have lost today, both were in supertiebreaks, one of which we had a couple of match points in, in the first match. We are two points down and we believe we are going to bounce back tomorrow.”