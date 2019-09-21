Laver Cup 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to play on Day 2 – full schedule

The Laver Cup 2019 began with a bang, with Team Europe racing into a three-one lead on Day 1 of the competition. Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and the pairing of Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev won their respective games on the opening day to hand Europe the lead. Here’s what Day 2 schedule looks like.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will both be in action on Day 2 of the Laver Cup, with Team Europe hoping to build on their lead. Both the players will first play in a Singles match each, following which Nadal will pair up with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the Doubles.

Meanwhile, making his Laver Cup debut will be Milos Raonic of Team World. The Canadian star has been rostered to play Nadal in the third Singles match of the day.

Each win today will be worth two points. The value will increase to three on the final day of the competition.

Here is the Laver Cup 2019 Day 2 schedule in full:

Match 1 (1 PM local time; 7 PM SGT)

Alexander Zverev (Europe) vs John Isner (World)

Match 2

Roger Federer (Europe) vs Nick Kyrgios (World)

Match 3 (7 PM local time; 1 AM SGT, following day)

Rafael Nadal (Europe) vs Milos Raonic (World)

Match 4

Rafael Nadal/Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) vs Nick Kyrgios/Jack Sock (World)