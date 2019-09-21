Nick Kyrgios trolls journalist, tells him ‘you s*ck’ during Laver Cup 2019

Australian tennis star and representing Team World in the ongoing Laver Cup 2019, Nick Kyrgios trolled a journalist after teammate Jack Sock’s win over Team Europe’s Fabio Fognini.

Sock was the only victor for Kyrgios’s side on the opening day of the tournament as Team Europe took an early 3-1 lead. The United States of America tennis star is ranked 210 in singles and few had given him the opportunity against an 11th-ranked Fognini.

However, as it turned out, Sock emerged victorious in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 to give his team the first win of the tournament. After the match, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted about how the Team World player defied all odds against Fognini but won’t gain any ranking points from the Laver Cup encounter.

#210 Jack Sock, chosen for Laver Cup for doubles, had to play a singles match per the LC rules. Coming in winless in 2019, he gets his first victory of the year over #11 Fognini. Wild stuff, though alas no ranking points for it. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 20, 2019

Kyrgios, however, trolled Rothenberg through a tweet, and while some fans didn’t like the tennis star’s response, some aboslutely loved it!

Alas you suck 😂 https://t.co/WIelps43Sk — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 20, 2019

Wow. Why so douchy on a guy whos is just stating facts? — trait up (@traitup) September 20, 2019

@TeresaH29433939 I love this guy !! We need more personalities like him 😂😂 — Candice (@candicespag) September 20, 2019

Kygs you know Ben has been making digs towards Sock for ages 😂 — Joe 🎾 (@ProdigyRepJoe) September 20, 2019