Roger Federer claims it was his bad coaching which resulted in Fabio Fognini’s loss in Laver Cup 2019

Team Europe took a 3-1 lead on the first day of Laver Cup 2019 after winning two singles and a doubles encounter. Fabio Fognini was the only one from the side to go down in his respective encounter as Jack Sock got the better of him in two sets.

Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were seen coaching the Italian tennis star during his encounter with Team World’s Sock. However, despite the two tennis greats’ help, Fognini went down 6-1, 7-6, handing Team Europe their first defeat of the competition.

“Bad coaching,” Federer said when asked about the Italian’s loss against the United States of America player.

“It’s that simple. Terrible coaching before, during, and after. Maybe we said the right things afterwards, you know, to cheer him up again. But everything that led to the performance didn’t work.

“No, I think Fabio struggled, you know, just to shake off the nerves. That was my opinion. He tried, we tried, and honestly Jack started to play very well.

“Got to give that to Jack in that second set. He was able to keep Fabio uncomfortable, and we tried to get Fabio comfortable. But Jack didn’t agree with our plan, so there you go,” he added.