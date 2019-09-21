Alexander Zverev hails Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as two great coaches after Laver Cup 2019 encounter

Team Europe’s Alexander Zverev has hailed the duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for helping him during the Laver Cup 2019 doubles encounter against Team World’s Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-5 at Palexpo, Geneva.

Zverev partnered up with Federer for the match with their side 2-1 up on the first day of the tournament. After the encounter, the German thanked the two great tennis players, both of whom are his teammates in the competition, for helping him throughout the match.

While Nadal was giving his two cents from the sideline, Federer was alongside him, telling him ‘what to do every point’. The youngster went on to say that he stopped thinking for a while and just did what the two legends told him.

“I had two great coaches, one on the court and one of the sideline telling me what to do every point,” said Zverev after the straight-set victory.

“It was perfect. I could shut down my brain a little bit and do what they told me. They’re the two greatest of all time and I’m going to listen to them,” he added.

Both Federer and Nadal will be in singles action on Day 2 of Laver Cup. While the Spaniard will face Milos Raonic, the Swiss great will play Nick Kyrgios.

