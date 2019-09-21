Rafael Nadal opens up on wrist injury ahead of Laver Cup 2019 encounter vs Milos Raonic

Team Europe’s Rafael Nadal was spotted sporting a bandage on his left wrist on the first day of Laver Cup 2019. The Spaniard has now revealed the extent of his injury.

Nadal wasn’t in action on first day of the tournament in Geneva, Switzerland and had his left wrist and thumb bandaged. However, as was later revealed, the 33-year-old will play on the second day of the competition.

He will be up against Milos Raonic of Team World in the second singles match of the day. The first singles encounter will see Roger Federer go up against Team World’s Nick Kyrgios.

“Let’s see tomorrow how things go”, Nadal said on Friday as reported by Tennis World USA. “After New York, the body always feels down a little bit. Some issues can happen but here I am. I’m trying hard to be ready for when the team need me.

“Let’s see. All of the matches are very difficult. If I am not at 100 per cent, there is another player. But I am confident I can help.”

Here is the full schedule for the second day of Laver Cup 2019. Team Europe currently lead 3-1.