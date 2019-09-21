WATCH: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal coach Fabio Fognini during Laver Cup 2019 match

The Laver Cup 2019 kicked off with the first day seeing three singles matches and a doubles encounter, three of which Team Europe won while Team World got their hands on one match.

Stefano Tsitsipas got the better of Taylor Fritz in the first match of the tournament to send Europe 1-0 up and Italy’s Fabio Fognini was the given the job to make it 2-0 for his side. Up against Jack Sock, Fognini gave up the first set easily, going down 6-1.

However, he was leading 5-4 in the second set and with the match at a crucial juncture, the Italian’s teammates, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal came out to give him a pep talk.

“New balls now ok, it is going to be pretty difficult, number one. Number two, I want no more negative. I want only positive. If you go back to return, you do it because you have good intention.

“If he hits a good forehand, ok, we respect it, maybe it was lucky it doesn’t matter. Believe in the good thing. You can not be frustrated and think something bad is going to happen or he gets lucky. Make him hit a great shot and we accept it and we keep going,” Federer told Fognini.

Nadal, on the other hand, gave instructions in Spanish but Fognini, instead of sealing the set went on to lose it 7-6 and with it, the match. Here’s the video of Federer and Nadal giving a pep talk to their Italian teammate.