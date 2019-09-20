Nick Kyrgios says he is not scared of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and co. ahead of Laver Cup 2019

An important part of Team World at Laver Cup 2019, Nick Kyrgios has claimed that he is not afraid of Team Europe, comprising of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal among others.

Team Europe features the likes of Federer, Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefano Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini while Kyrgios will line up for Team World, alongside John Isner, Milos Raonic, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock for Team World.

The 24-year-old Australian, who isn’t playing on the first day of Laver Cup, said that he isn’t scared of the opponents. He went on to add that he has beaten all of the Team Europe members and he strongly believes that his side will win the tournament.

“I’m personally not scared of that team,” he said as reported by Express.

“I have beaten every single one of their members, and I know guys on my team have beaten them before, as well. I mean, yeah, on paper we’re undermanned and we’re an underdog, but I don’t believe that – you know, I strongly believe that we can win.

“Like we have been so close the last few years. We have had match points to win the whole thing. John had match points against Federer. I had match points against Federer. We got super unlucky.

“Yeah, okay, on ranking – I think ranking is the most overrated thing ever. I strongly believe we are going to win,” Kyrgios added.