Roger Federer reveals Rafael Nadal worry following US Open final

Roger Federer reunited with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup this year. The Spaniard had been a part of the competition two years ago but skipped the 2018 edition. Speaking at the venue, the Swiss star revealed his concern over his opponent and friend following his US Open win.

Roger Federer revealed that he was worried about the well-being of Rafael Nadal following his long and tiring match against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open. The twenty-time Grand Slam winner also stated that he never doubted that his long-time opponent would show up for the Laver Cup.

“I worry for his body also when he goes through these brutal five-setters in finals,” Federer said. (via Express)

“And the worst is when there is a five-setter at the end because the recovery at the end takes longer and there is a dip after a huge high.

“I always felt Rafa was going to show up. Rafa is that kind of guy.

“When he commits to something, he is going to show up unless he’s really hurt or has a big problem.

“He seems fine this week and I’m really happy to see him here. And of course, the team is delighted he is back.”

Meanwhile, present alongside Federer, Nadal also answered questions over his fitness following his US Open win, giving fans a welcome update.

“I’m fine actually,” Nadal said.

“I’m happy to be here. It has been a great experience in the past to be here at the Laver Cup.

“For me, it is a great week even if of course after the US Open, the body goes down a little bit.

“It is great to be here again and it’s given me some energy again with the colleagues and great team around. And I’ll just try to help the team.”

Roger Federer will be in action in the Laver Cup on September 20. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, is expected to play on September 21.