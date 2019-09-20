Roger Federer gives verdict on Grand Slam race with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer is currently in Geneva, competing in the Laver Cup 2019 alongside friend and rival Rafael Nadal. The two superstars, along with Novak Djokovic, are locked in a Grand Slam race that is sure to go down in history. The Swiss star, meanwhile, has given his take on the situation.

Roger Federer addressed questions regarding the Grand Slam race with Rafael Nadal in a recent interview. The Swiss tennis star said that there is no ‘elephant in the room’ before praising his friend and rival.

“I don’t feel like it’s an elephant in the room,” said Federer. (via Daily Mail)

“This is not stuff you really talk about. I think I’m generally happy for Rafa for winning in New York and winning all the other ones that he has and all the Frenches he’s won.

“It’s just a massive respect I have for Rafa, what he’s done. Djokovic, Sampras, you name it. These are things you can’t really control other than when you face each other and you try to stop the other guy. The point is try to win for yourself and your fans, your team, and try to have your best career.”

Roger Federer is scheduled to play in the Laver Cup 2019 on Day 1, as he partners Alexander Zverev in the Doubles. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has been left on the sidelines by captain Bjorn Borg but is expected to play on Day 2.