Roger Federer pokes fun at Rafael Nadal’s ‘eyebrow’ after Laver Cup ceremony

The day has finally arrived. The 2019 Laver Cup starts today, September 20, with four matches being played. The opening ceremony took place prior to the tournament’s first official match, with Rafael Nadal introducing Roger Federer. The Swiss star later poked fun at his teammate for a particular reason.

It was Rafael Nadal’s turn to introduce Roger Federer to the audience in Geneva this time around, during the Laver Cup opening ceremony. The Swiss star had done the same two years ago, when the competition’s inaugural edition took place in Prague.

Nadal joked about his opponent a little, saying that it is much better to have him in his team, after growing tired of being his rival.

Federer, later on, thanked his counterpart for the introduction, but not before poking fun at his infamous eyebrow.

“The eyebrow! Gracias [Thank you] for the welcome Rafael Nadal.” Tweeted Federer.

The twenty-time Grand Slam winner is scheduled to play his first match of the Laver Cup on September 20. He will partner with Alexander Zverev to face Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock in the Doubles matchup.

Nadal, meanwhile, has been excluded from the first day’s roster but is expected to play on day two. Apart from the Spaniard, the entire Team Europe will take to the court on day one.