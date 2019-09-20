Uncle Toni reveals the only time Rafael Nadal cried after losing a tennis match

Rafael Nadal has cried with joy several times on the court. Most recently, the Spaniard broke down in tears following the US Open, when a montage of his career was displayed on the big screen. However, the nineteen-time Grand Slam winner is rarely seen crying after a loss. His uncle reveals the one time he did.

Rafael Nadal has only cried once in his entire career after losing a tennis match, reveals his former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal. The loss in question came against arch-nemesis Roger Federer in the 2007 Wimbledon, with Nadal losing in five sets.

“The only time was in Wimbledon 2007 when he lost to Federer. Only this time,” he revealed. (via Tennis World USA)

Furthermore, Toni also revealed the two toughest losses of his nephew’s career, although the choices were his own.

“Two. 2012 Australian Open against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open and 2009 French Open against Robin Soderling. I do not know what Rafa thinks about it.”

Rafael Nadal, most recently, beat Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2019 US Open. The Spaniard raced into a two-set lead before Medvedev fought back. Nevertheless, Nadal added the nineteenth Grand Slam to his tally, beating his opponent in a long and closely-fought encounter.