Laver Cup 2019: Roger Federer in action on Day 1 of the competition – full schedule

The 2019 Laver Cup is almost here. On September 20, later today, Team Europe will lock horns with Team World in the annual friendly tennis tournament. Roger Federer will headline Day 1 of the competition, with Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Jack Sock, Denis Shapovalov and more in action.

Roger Federer will be in action on Day 1 of the 2019 Laver Cup, as he and Alexander Zverev will play Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov in a Doubles matchup.

Four matches are scheduled for the opening day of the competition, with Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov opening the proceedings. Debutants Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Taylor Fritz will also be involved, with the trio taking part in Singles.

All in all, the opening day of the competition will see three Singles matches and one Doubles. The winners of each of the match today will be awarded one point due to the tournament’s unique scoring system. On the two following two days, each match will be worth two and then three points respectively.

Here is the Laver Cup 2019 Day 1 schedule in full:

Match 1 (1 PM local time; 7 PM SGT)

Dominic Thiem (Europe) vs Denis Shapovalov (World)

Match 2

Fabio Fognini (Europe) vs Jack Sock (World)

Match 3 (7 PM local time; 1 AM SGT, following day)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) vs Taylor Fritz (World)

Match 4

Roger Federer/Alexander Zverev (Europe) vs Denis Shapovalov/Jack Sock (World)