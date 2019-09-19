Roger Federer says time spent at Laver Cup with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic was emotional

The 2019 Laver Cup will bring the best tennis stars together once more. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Alexander Zverev and many more are scheduled to compete in the competition. The Swiss star, meanwhile, spoke on what it meant to play alongside his longtime rivals over the years.

Roger Federer spoke on what it meant to play alongside his longtime nemeses Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The Swiss star described the experience as ’emotional’ while commending both on their strengths.

“For me it was emotional to spend a week around Nadal and Djokovic,” Federer said. (via Express)

“You spend a week with Rafa and you look at his intensity. How can he find a balance?

“Because otherwise, you get crazy. When his training session ends, he is relaxed.

“I was surprised by how he always looks for chances. He returns from behind and forward, with slice and top spin.

“Also Djokovic, he is relaxed. We are similar.

“In order to have success you have to be relaxed. We play so many matches – from 50 to 100. It’s not like boxing where you have one or two matches a year. Five minutes before the match, you have to relax.

What I was surprised the most about Djokovic is his clarity when he wants to win a match.

“He is like ‘this is how I play, so I will have success’.

“Also his process: how and when to eat. Everything needs to be right. I respect it so much.”

Roger Federer will be paired once more with Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Laver Cup, after the Spaniard missed the 2018 edition. The two will play for Team Europe in the three-day event starting September 20.