Roger Federer shares his thoughts on Rafael Nadal’s personality; talks about Laver Cup 2019

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have travelled to Geneva in order to take part in the 2019 Laver Cup. The Swiss star meanwhile, has given his views on his counterpart while also speaking about the competition as a whole.

Roger Federer echoed his views on Rafael Nadal from over the years, commending his opposite number’s personality. He also reminisced about the 2017 edition of the Laver Cup, during which he and Nadal took part in Doubles together.

“He is a great guy, super professional, gives great and energy and motivation and the belief to believe in yourself,” said Federer. (via Tennis World USA)

“He is a very strong personality and that’s why I enjoyed my week in Prague that we spent together and then also in doubles. That was truly something thrilling.”

The Swiss tennis star then gave his take on the Laver Cup, a competition he and Nadal are scheduled to play together over the weekend.

“I am happy to be in Switzerland, I have not been at home for a while now so it’s nice to be back home. Also, Geneva, I have spent some time here in the past.

“The goal was never to bring Laver Cup to Switzerland in my lifetime. We just thought about creating a great event with Tony Godsick and some other friends who came up with a great concept where we can honour legends of the game and at the same time have the superstars of today with the legends of tennis spending some time with the younger stars having a festival of tennis just for one week.

“The attention was crazy in Prague and Chicago and I loved every moment about it. I was also extremely nervous of course because it is different playing in front of Rafa, Novak or Bjorn.”

The 2019 Laver Cup is set to begin on September 20 and will run on till September 22. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have both been drawn in Team Europe and will fight to retain the trophy.