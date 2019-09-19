Roger Federer says Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and himself have had great impact on tennis

Swiss great Roger Federer has stated that he, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have left a great impact on the sport of tennis.

Federer opened up on how the Big Three have had an everlasting effect on the sport which has forced the younger generation to try even harder. The 38-year-old, who is all set to feature in the Laver Cup 2019, starting 20th September in Switzerland, said the three of them play well on all surfaces and have done so for quite some time now.

“All three of us guys bring something completely different. So you cannot just copy, paste and play the same exact way against us,” he said as reported by Tennis World USA.

“Rafa obviously his base from clay in a way at heart he might be a bit of a retriever, but just with an incredible power. Novak is super elastic in a way that he can defend and stay on the offensive and defence. Also very tough in his mind tried to really perfect his game after being number three, number four in the world for quite some time to take the next step was huge.

“We definitely left a profound impact on the game. We play well on all surfaces and we did it for many years now, over a long period of time, at the highest level. It’s definitely challenged a lot of young guys, us as well, to improve and be the best player you can be.”

Federer will have the likes of Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefano Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini alongside him in Team Europe.