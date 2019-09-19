WATCH: Roger Federer helps Rafael Nadal suit up for Laver Cup 2019 launch

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up at the Laver Cup once again. The two goliaths of the sport are a part of Team Europe and will take on Team World over the weekend in a bid to secure yet another trophy. The two shared a light moment at the launch event, with the Swiss star helping the Spaniard suit up.

Laver Cup has given tennis fans several moments to cherish, with some of their favourite superstars coming together to participate as a team. It’s inaugural edition in 2017 especially proved to be a hit with the audience, as Roger Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal for Europe.

The two are together in the competition once more this year, after Nadal chose to skip the 2018 edition. While preparing for the launch, tennis’s star pair even participated in a light moment, with Roger Federer helping his counterpart suit up.

Federer helps Nadal to suit up for the Laver Cup launch

From September 20-22, two teams of six players each will compete against each other in a bid to secure the Laver Cup. Team Europe currently holds the trophy, winning both the previous editions of the competition so far.

Along with Federer and Nadal, the likes of Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, and Milos Raonic are also a part of the friendly tournament.