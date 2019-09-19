Novak Djokovic aims hilarious dig at Nick Kyrgios in latest Instagram post

Novak Djokovic saw his season come to a disappointing end, as the Serbian star withdrew from US Open due to injury. While the world number one rehabilitates, his vocal critic Nick Kyrgios is set to take part in the Laver Cup. However, Djokovic now seems to have taken a dig at his opponents with his latest Instagram post.

By now it is known to tennis fans that Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are not ‘best buds’. The Australian tennis star has been vocal about his much-higher-ranked opponent, criticizing him openly.

“I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked,” Kyrgios said recently.

“He just wants to be like Roger. For me personally — I don’t care right now, I’ve come this far — I feel like he just wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him.”

However, Novak Djokovic has now hit back by taking a sly dig at his opponent via his Instagram post, in which he is posing with a potato.

For context, ‘potato’ is one of Nick Kyrgios’s most used insults – a term with which he has serenaded both players and umpires in the past.

Kyrgios is yet to comment about Djokovic’s post but fans can expect something out of him, for the Australian star is not the one to keep quiet.