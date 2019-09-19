Roger Federer’s coach reveals whether star will be at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

2020 is a big year for those involved in the field of sports as the Olympics return after their usual four-year-long hiatus. Tokyo has been chosen as the host city this time around, with several renowned sportspersons making their way to the Japan capital for the big event. But will Roger Federer bet there?

Roger Federer could possibly appear at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, although that is not his goal – reveals coach Severin Luthi. The Swiss star is yet to make a decision and is likely to leave it late.

“It’s possible but it’s not a goal,” said Luthi. (via Express)

“He will leave it open a little bit. I don’t know how it works with (Olympic) wildcards. They used to give them to the small countries, but I think if he said he wanted to play….”

Andy Murray won the gold medal during the last two editions of the multi-sport event. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, also has an Olympic Gold to his name, which he won in Beijing. Federer, on the other hand, has a silver medal himself from London 2012.

Currently, Roger Federer is preparing to take part in the 2019 Laver Cup, which is being held in Switzerland. The twenty-time Grand Slam winner is paired with Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Team Europe. They are scheduled to take on Team World in the three-day event.