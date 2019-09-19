Marie Bouzkova sees off stricken Elina Svitolina, Ekaterina Alexandrova powers on in Korea

Marie Bouzkova claimed another notable scalp in 2019 as Elina Svitolina retired at the Guangzhou Open.

Top seed Elina Svitolina retired at 4-6 3-4 down to Marie Bouzkova, who progressed to the quarter-finals of the Guangzhou Open at the expense of the world number three.

Svitolina became Bouzkova’s third top-10 victim this season, following wins over Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens at the Rogers Cup.

“Of course it was a really tough match, even if [Svitolina] wasn’t 100 percent,” Bouzkova said afterwards. “She was fighting really hard, as much as she could, as much as her body allowed her to.

“It was mentally a tricky match for me because I knew in the end she’s not feeling her best. I tried to stay there, stay aggressive, and not give her any easy points.”

. @MarieBouzkova progresses to the #GuangzhouOpen quarterfinals as Elina Svitolina is forced to retire. pic.twitter.com/nkBgaUelPQ — WTA (@WTA) September 18, 2019

Zhang Shuai, a two-time winner in this tournament on home soil, overcame Andrea Petkovic 7-5 6-4 and will take on Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, who stunned fifth seed Katerina Siniakova 4-6 7-5 6-0.

Sofia Kenin is the highest seed left in the draw following a 6-4 6-2 triumph over wildcard Katarina Zavatska. Kenin’s next opponent will be Jasmine Paolini, the Italian qualifier who bested Zheng Saisai 7-5 3-6 7-5 in a marathon encounter.

Veteran 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur also went the distance and prevailed 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-5) against Bernarda Pera.

Number two seed Ekaterina Alexandrova came from a set down to beat Kristyna Pliskova 3-6 6-3 6-4 and book a place in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open.

The contest rattled along at a considerable pace, lasting only one hour and 32 minutes, with the decisive moment coming when Alexandrova claimed the third break point on offer having reduced the Pliskova serve to 0-40, before going on to close out the decider.

Ekaterina Alexandrova advances to the #KoreaOpen quarterfinals! The No.2 seed defeats Kristyna Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/WAi4sR9L6H — WTA (@WTA) September 18, 2019

The world number 39 will face in-form American Kristie Ahn, who was also taken the distance by Romania’s Ana Bogdan.

After a nightmare first set, Ahn turned things around to prevail 0-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) courtesy of a dominant third-set tie break.

Magda Linette continued her own impressive hard-court form by seeing off Anastasia Potapova 7-5 7-6 (7-4) and will take on Kirsten Flipkens – an authoritative 6-3 7-5 winner against seventh seed Margarita Gasparyan.

On a day of comeback wins, Wang Yafan overcame Ysaline Bonaventure 4-6 6-3 6-0.