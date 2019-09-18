Laver Cup 2019 – where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The 2019 Laver Cup is almost upon us. In less than two days, twelve tennis superstars will compete against each other in a ‘friendly’ tournament, representing either Team Europe or Team World. Here’s how you can keep track of this one.

The Laver Cup returns to Europe after its American excursion in 2018. Team Europe will hope for yet another victory, having won the two earlier editions of the competition.

Roger Federer will return for the tournament for the third straight year, along with Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, and Jack Sock. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitispas, Taylor Fritz, and Milos Raonic will also feature.

When to watch the 2019 Laver Cup

The competition will begin on September 20 in Geneva, Switzerland, with the matches divided between three days. The proceedings will be divided further into two sessions, with session 1 starting at 1 PM local time while session 2 commencing at 7 PM local time. Both sessions will have two matches each.

Furthermore, all three days will feature three Singles’ matches and one Doubles.

Where to watch the 2019 Laver Cup

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the competition live across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Brunei, and Timor-Leste.

D Sport will showcase the tournament in India and Pakistan.