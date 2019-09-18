Laver Cup 2019: Who joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal in Team Europe and Team World

It’s that time of the year again! Some of tennis’s biggest stars will be clubbed together in two teams and compete in the 2019 Laver Cup. The tournament is set to take place this weekend and the teams have already been drawn. Here’s a look at who makes up the two teams.

The Laver Cup returns to Europe for its third edition, with Geneva, Switzerland, hosting the competition from September 20-22. Roger Federer returns to take part in the ‘friendly’ tournament for the third straight year, along with Alexander Zverez, both of whom are a part of Team Europe.

The 2019 edition of the Laver Cup also sees the return of Rafael Nadal, with the Spaniard skipping last year. Novak Djokovic, who filled in for him in 2018, misses out.

Team Europe also has two newcomers, with Fabio Fognini and Stefanos Tsitsipas joining the ranks.

Meanwhile, over on Team World. Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, and John Isner return for their third straight edition. Milos Raonic and Taylor Fritz, on the other hand, are in line for their competition bows.

Here are the 2019 Laver Cup teams in full:

Team Europe: Bjorn Borg (Captain), Thomas Enqvist (Vice Captain); Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate)

Team World: John McEnroe (Captain), Patrick McEnroe (Vice Captain); John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Jordan Thompson (Alternate)