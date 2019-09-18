The 2019 US Open gave the tennis fraternity a new favourite – Daniil Medvedev. The Russian star made it all the way through to the Final, before going down to Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller. He has now spoken about facing the big three – Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic – and how to prepare for them.

“I am sure that even before my very first match against a Big Three player, they had already studied my weaknesses, they were trying to figure out how they would face me,” Medvedev said. (via Tennis World USA)

“That’s their strength, they prepare too well for any opponent. I do exactly the same: I prepare for every opponent, I study their strengths and weaknesses with my coach, I think about tactics, how to play. I always said that the first match against them, you feel different.

“They play in a different way. Djokovic has ‘just’ 16 Majors, he has the least amount and he already did something unbelievable. When Pete Sampras held 14, everybody said it was an amazing record and no one would have beaten it, but three guys came and they just destroyed this record.

“The most important thing is the experience against them. For example, let’s take Rafa, in the first match against him I only won three games, lost in an hour and something. I was angry, I was too easily beaten. And during our second match [US Open final], I tried to change something in my game, find something, which I think I did, and I had to try enough.”

Medvedev is currently preparing for the St Petersburg Open, while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal get ready to take part in the Laver Cup.