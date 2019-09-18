Roger Federer gives his take on Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tally; seeks race till the end

Rafael Nadal closed 2019 Grand Slams with two wins. The Spaniard racked up yet another French Open title, followed by a win at the US Open. As a result of his double-trophy-haul, Nadal also closed in on Federer’s total tally of twenty. The Swiss star gave his take on the same.
Roger Federer lauded Rafael Nadal on his impressive season, which he finished by winning two Grand Slams – the French Open and the US Open.
“Winning two Slams over one year is unbelievable,” Federer said. (via Express)
“He had to change something after dealing with issues on hard courts and he did it. After Monte Carlo, he started dominating. With him, I am never surprised because I know what he is capable of.”
The Swiss tennis star then commented on his own situation, stating that he is just trying to keep winning.
“For me, it’s a deep satisfaction to play at such an age. I am just trying to keep winning and playing for Grand Slam wins. We will see how the race will go at the end. It’s an amazing time for tennis with three players who were able to win so much. I try to have my best career, Rafa too. Everyone, including Djokovic, wants to be fit and healthy.”
Nadal closed down Federer’s tally of twenty Grand Slam wins and now stands within one. Nevertheless, the Spaniard will have to wait until January 2020 to do so with the Australian Open in sights. At the moment, he is preparing to take part in the Laver Cup alongside Roger Federer himself.