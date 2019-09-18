Roger Federer gives his take on Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tally; seeks race till the end

Rafael Nadal closed 2019 Grand Slams with two wins. The Spaniard racked up yet another French Open title, followed by a win at the US Open. As a result of his double-trophy-haul, Nadal also closed in on Federer’s total tally of twenty. The Swiss star gave his take on the same.

Roger Federer lauded Rafael Nadal on his impressive season, which he finished by winning two Grand Slams – the French Open and the US Open.

“Winning two Slams over one year is unbelievable,” Federer said. (via Express)