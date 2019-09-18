Roger Federer says he will break Rafael Nadal’s back if Team Europe retain Laver Cup

2017 gave tennis fans a moment to remember for the ages, as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer competed in the same team for the Laver Cup. Following their win, Nadal leapt on Federer to celebrate. The Swiss tennis star is hoping to recreate the same this time around.

The 2019 Laver Cup is almost here. From September 20 to 22, twelve of the world’s biggest tennis stars will compete in a ‘friendly’ tournament, hoping to win the trophy.

Team Europe, which consists the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is the reigning champion, and heavy favourites, going into the 2019 edition. Identified by the colour blue and led by captain Bjorn Borg, Team Europe has won all three editions of the competition so far.

The inaugural Laver Cup in 2017 had many memorable moments, with the most memorable being Rafael Nadal’s victory celebration with Roger Federer. The Spaniard rushed on to the court and jumped atop the Swiss tennis star, once Team Europe had been assured of victory.

Asked if we could see something similar this weekend recently, Federer had this to say:

“Hopefully. Or the other way,” he said. (via Express)

“Maybe I’ll jump on top of him this time and break his back.”

Nadal and Federer and joined by Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Fabio Fognini in Team Europe, with Roberto Bautista Agut waiting in reserves. Meanwhile, Team World, led by John McEnroe, comprises of John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov, and Jack Sock, with Jordan Thompson acting as a reserve.