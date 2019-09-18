Roger Federer reveals he has a WhatsApp group with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic excluded

The Laver Cup is about to begin soon, and it appears that Roger Federer takes his duties as a member of Team Europe rather seriously. He even has a WhatsApp group with his teammates!

Among those teammates is his long time rival and friend Rafael Nadal, Federer explained.

“Last year’s (WhatsApp) chat is still here and I am the guy who likes looking back at previous years. But the old chat became silent and a new one was created,” Federer said.

The chat includes his Team Europe teammates such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Fabio Fognini, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem apart from Nadal.

He further discussed his plans of playing Davis Cup in 2020.

“I do not necessarily plan it,” Federer said.

Federer hopes to compete at Tokyo 2020 and win first individual Olympic gold

“I also have to speak with my agent. But there are no conversations. It’s more about being in the same situation for Laver Cup, Davis Cup or any other thing. And it’s more about speaking to ITF and not Pique Directly. I hope Davis Cup goes well as well as the ATP Cup.

“I am not sure what will happen the following years. At the ATP Cup best players compete because they want to play in Australia.”

He also spoke about Nadal winning the US Open.

“Winning two Slams over one year is unbelievable.

“He had to change something after dealing with issues on hard courts and he did it. After Monte Carlo he started dominating. With him I am never surprised because I know what he is a capable of. For me it’s a deep satisfaction to play at such an age.

“I am just trying to keep winning and playing for Grand Slam wins. We will see how the race will go at the end. It’s an amazing time for tennis with three players who were able to win so much. I try to have my best career, Rafa too. Everyone, including Djokovic, want to be fit and healthy.”