Roger Federer passes verdict on when he will retire from tennis

Swiss Tennis legend and current World No.3 Roger Federer has revealed that he is sure of playing until Wimbledon 2020, but also refused to commit to any longer than that as of right now.

“Inside myself, I decided that I want to play until Wimbledon,” Federer said, before adding:

“Now I am busy about making a choice for Tokyo. I already discussed it with my team and I asked how they see it.”

“I also spoke with Mirka (Federer’s wife). I will definitely take a decision over the next weeks.”

“For me, it’s just as important to have a stretch of tournaments, to also enjoy a break and have enough time for my family.”

The 38-year-old will travel to South America in November, to play some exhibition matches. At the same time, he is also very keen not to let it interfere with his preparations for what could be his last season.

“I said I can do it only if I have a two-week break,” he added. “So I discussed it with my fitness coach Pierre Paganini.”

“I normally start the preseason training on December 4, and this time it will be 11. Everything is agreed.”

“I do not have to be 100 per cent ready for the ATP Cup. My goal is the Australian Open,” he concluded.

Federer currently holds the world record for the most number of Grand Slams achieved, with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. Rafael Nadal is in the second place, with 19 Grand Slams.

Quotes via Tennis 365.