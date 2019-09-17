Novak Djokovic provides update on injury ahead of Tokyo Open, Shanghai Masters

World No.1 star Novak Djokovic has provided an update on his shoulder injury ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Open and Shanghai Masters.

It was expected that the Serb could make a quick recovery and return to the court at the earliest, but Djokovic himself has admitted that as of now, it seems very unlikely that he will play in the Tokyo Open and the Shanghai Masters.

“I don’t know when I will return. I hope it will be soon. The injury is more serious than I imagined and I need another week to see how it evolves,” he said, before adding:

“Ideally, I could be for Tokyo but, right now, I don’t know.”

In case you did not know, Djokovic had to retire from the court, while playing against Stanislas Wawrinka in the round-of-16, in the recently-concluded US Open on 2nd September. The injury was on his left shoulder, and though it has been nearly two weeks since the incident, it seems that he is yet to recover completely.

“I monitor the results of rehabilitation every day. I have also been monitoring how the shoulder is responding to the recovery.”

“Unfortunately, the injury was of a more serious nature. It prevented me from continuing the tournament in New York. I’m very sorry,” he concluded.

Quotes via Marca.