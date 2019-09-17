Novak Djokovic surpasses former World no.1 on all-time list of most weeks on top spot in ATP Rankings

Current World no.1 in men’s tennis, Novak Djokovic has now surpassed Jimmy Connors on the all-time list of most weeks spent on the top spot of ATP Rankings.

The Serb entered his 269th week as the top-ranked men’s tennis player, taking his place on the fourth spot of the all-time list. Djokovic has been on the top spot since 5th November 2018 and is all set to break into the top three of the list in a couple of weeks.

Swiss great Roger Federer is currently leading the list of most weeks spent on top of the ATP Rankings with a total of 310 weeks under his belt. United States of America’s Pete Sampras is second on the list with a total of 286 weeks spent on the summit of ATP Rankings throughout his career.

On the third spot is Ivan Lendl, who was the top-ranked men’s tennis player for 270 weeks in his 16-year-long professional career between 1978 and 1994. Djokovic will overtake Lendl on the list as he would enter his 271st week at the peak of ATP Rankings on 30th September 2019.

The 32-year-old will be able to surpass Sampras’s tally if he manages to stay on top of the rankings till 20th January 2020 and Federer’s mark by 7th July 2020.