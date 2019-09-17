Serena Williams’s coach claims Federer, Nadal & Djokovic are not unbeatable

Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou has claimed that the Big Three of men’s tennis Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are not unbeatable.

While in conversation with SDNA (via Tennis World USA), Mouratoglou said the three players are greatest of all time but can be beaten. However, he was quick to add that to win a Grand Slam, one of the younger players will have to beat at least two of the Big Three, which is a Herculian task.

The 49-year-old added that some players are not far from beating all three of the greats.

“They are the greatest players of all time. So it’s not that eas,” he said.

“People say younger guys do not have the opportunity to beat them, but it’s not like this. They can be beaten, they are not unbeatable. Stefanos beat them all. But in order to win a Major, you need to probably beat all of the three in general or at least two although it did not happen in New York.

“And that’s the toughest. You can beat one, but you usually have to beat another. They are not far away from doing it but they are not ready yet,” he added.