WATCH: Roger Federer receives medal as 12-year-old ball boy in 1993 Swiss Indoors final

An old video has resurfaced which shows a 12-year-old Roger Federer receive a medal as a ball boy after 1993 Swiss Indoors final.

Federer hasn’t looked back since breaking into the Top 100 of men’s tennis as an 18-year-old back in 1999 and has won as many as 20 Grand Slam titles, the most by any men’s player, in a glittering 21-year-long professional career so far.

However, like every player, the Swiss legend started out as a junior and naturally, had to take up the duties of a ball boy initially as well. Back in 1993, Federer was a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors and was even given a medal after the Stefan Edberg vs Michael Stich final.

Here’s the video.

Basel 1993 – Ball boy @rogerfederer Federer receives medal after Stefan Edberg vs Michael Stich final pic.twitter.com/DulwQZgq7r — Dinora♥RF (@norinchi_df) September 18, 2014

Germany’s Stich won the final, defeating Sweden’s Edberg over four sets – 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–3, 6–2 but few would have predicted that the 12-year-old ball boy from Switzerland will go on to rule the tennis world in the years to come.

The now 38-year-old is the defending champion of the Swiss Indoors, having defeated Romania’s Marius Copil in straight sets – 7–6(7–5), 6–4 – in the final last year.