Roger Federer opens up on playing against Nick Kyrgios in Laver Cup 2019

Swiss great Roger Federer has opened up on playing against Nick Kyrgios in the Laver Cup 2019, which is set to start on 20th September in Geneva, Switzerland.

Federer is a part of Team Europe which features the likes of Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefano Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini while Kyrgios will line up for Team World. The Australian will have John Isner, Milos Raonic, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock playing alongside him in Team World.

Talking to the media ahead of the tournament, Federer talked about Kyrgios, Sock and Zverev and how it would be playing with/against the youngsters.

“Nick and Jack make more buzz when Zverev plays. In the beginning it’s funny, then at some point he gets bothered by it.

“They are very excited. On Friday it’s funny, on Saturday it’s still a bit bothering and on Sunday it’s very serious. Pressure increases even more and it becomes less funnier. Nick is a good teammate. I am happy he is there despite he is controversial time to time,” he said as reported by Tennis World USA.

The Laver Cup 2019 is set to be played between 20th and 22nd September on the indoor hard courts at Palexpo in Geneva.