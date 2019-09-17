Former World no.1 suggests Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have been greedy and selfish

Former World number 1 Jim Courier has suggested that the reason why a lot of younger generation of players are finding it hard to break into the topmost level is because of the dominance of the big three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Courier was talking about why the United States of America’s men’s players have been struggling to win Grand Slams. He said that things might start to change once the big three decide to hang their boots, which is still four-five years away. He went on to add that a lot of players would have won Major had they contested in another era.

“The landscape is going to shift dramatically once the Big Three move along and I don’t think that’s probably four or five years away before the last of them will go.

“Roger is 38 so it’s fair to say that Novak and probably Rafa can still be going at that age. There is even a younger generation of American players and then… Isner, Querrey, Johnson. A lot of players would have won Majors if they competed in another era.

“So it’s just been hard because they have been so darn greedy, so selfish,” he said as reported by Tennis World USA.