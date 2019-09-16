Rafael Nadal reveals injury status after US Open triumph

Rafael Nadal may have won the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 after beating Daniil Medvedev in a hotly contested final, but it might have come at a cost.

The Spaniard looked visibly exhausted after the contest, and has now revealed what his injury status as the ATP calendar continues.

“I spent some very complicated hours with the cramps. I can dress myself now despite I still feel painful,” he said to El Larguero.

“It was definitely one of my most emotional fans. I had won three US Opens and in 2008 I had not won anything before Wimbledon. And the 2009 Australian Open was the only time I won there, even more special after the dramatic match against Fernando Verdasco.”

Highlights – Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal

“Also, the final I lost to Novak Djokovic in Australia I think was the most dramatic one than the Sunday one. But it’s among the top ones, especially for how the match has been going. From having the match under control I struggled a lot.”

The 19-time Grand Slam winner then recalled his heroic effort to beat Medvedev in the final.

“I would like to see it again, it’s a match you have to watch. There were a lot of high level moments. When I will be more recovered mentally and I can analyse things better, it’s a match I would like to see.

“In the fifth set on 1-0 15-40 Medvedev was not miss any ball and I knew that holding my serve at the start of the fifth set was the key. I train to improve on a daily basis, with the desire of being better. I do not understand training just to train. Improving has always been my goal.”