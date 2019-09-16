Why ticket prices for next Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer match are surprisingly low

The most famous modern day tennis rivalry has to be Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal. For well over a decade, the duo has entertained us and given us memories to last a lifetime.

And the next chapter in their rivalry is already being written, with a match scheduled to take place in Africa that will see both top players in action.

The Roger Federer Foundation has organised a match between the Swiss maestro and Rafa Nadal on Saturday February 7 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa that will see a singles match as well as a doubles contest.

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal

The doubles clash will see Federer team up with Bill Gates while Nadal’s partner will be a Spanish philanthropist.

However, ticket prices for the clash are very low, and CEO of the Foundation Janine Handel has now explained why.

“It’s a bit different than others”, she said.

“The main purpose is not to raise money for the Foundation. The most important thing is that he will play for the first time in his mother’s home country, that he will bring high quality tennis to Africa, that’s Roger’s dream.

“Nevertheless all the proceeds of this event will be donated to the Roger Federer Foundation and its educational programmes in Africa. More than 10’000 tickets costed just $11 in order to let all the people to come to watch the event.”