French Open winner explains why nobody can match Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic

The dominance of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal is well documented, and even much younger players have come nowhere near challenging them.

Now, former French Open doubles Champion Julien Benneteau has explained what exactly sets the trio apart from the rest of the players on tour.

“Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are too strong, simply,” he revealed to Le Parisien.

“In the Grand Slams, on five sets and with their experience, all those younger guys are not consistent enough. It’s complicated for them to cause an upset in the Majors. Maybe Stan Wawrinka, who already did it in the past or Daniil Medvedev who has been playing at an unbelievable level.

“In New York it can be hot which influences their gamestyle too. But in the key matches they are almost unplayable. People likes rivalry. And we saw at Wimbledon, when there is a Federer-Nadal, that nobody wants to lose this kind of matches.

“And the Djokovic-Federer final was amazing. We do not get bored of it. They are the three greatest guys in history and they play at an unbelievable level. Younger guys do not have any place to go in. They have to increase their level and progress in order to reach the win. I will not be bothered that this year one of the Big Three will win instead of a young guy.”