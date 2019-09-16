Andy Roddick predicts future of tennis after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic retire

Ever thought of a future in tennis after Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic? It might not be that rosy, and Andy Roddick knows why.

The American highlighted the importance of the trio in selling tickets and promoting the sport all over the world.

“As long as the Big 3 are around, night sessions at Arthur Ashe are covered,” Roddick remarked.

Highlights – Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal

“They sell out Mason, Ohio, in the middle of summer. Once those guys move on, there will be a real vacuum of star power and crossover appeal. When the Big 3 move on, the need will be bigger [for Americans].”

Other stars have also weighed in, with fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez praising Rafa Nadal.

“He is able to play everywhere,” Lopez said after Rafa won the US Open.

“He evolved on a consistent basis because you see Rafa’s matches ten years ago and now, and he is a totally different player. That’s what I think makes him so big. Despite knowing what he won, he is able to evolve and improve which the majority of guys do not have.

It’s not logical and normal either. On hard-court, it doesn’t have anything to see with the Rafa of some years ago: he improved the serve, the backhand and several details that you could not see years ago.”