Andy Murray reveals how he plans to challenge Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic

The fab four of the tennis world have locked horns for years now, but Andy Murray’s injury woes have kept the Brit away from being in the debate to be called the greatest of all time.

Murray may be far from the player he was a few years ago, but he isn’t willing to throw in the towel just yet.

“For years… I competed against them, although I haven’t won every time,” Murray revealed to Sky Sports about Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“I’ve lost more than I’ve won but I always went out onto court feeling I could win.

“I don’t know if I’d enjoy going out on the court against them knowing I’m going to lose or feeling like I had no chance.

“That would probably be psychologically challenging. I need to be patient and not expect too much too soon.

“But maybe in four or five months, I can get there. In terms of how I’m hitting the ball in practice – the skill is still there.

“I physically need to get a little better and hopefully over time I get a little bit faster. I think I will.”

He then revealed his plans to be a part of the Britain team in the Davis Cup.

“If I’m selected I’ll play,” he said.

“I don’t want to play or be selected just because four years ago I played really well.

“I’d like to help and be in the team and play singles, but if I was asked to play doubles I’d probably do that.”