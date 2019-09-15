Novak Djokovic not invited to play in tournament starring Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic may have booked his place in tennis folklore on the basis of his sheer domination in recent years, but he isn’t having everything go his way.

It is being reported by sources such as The Express that Djokovic may not have been invited to play in the Laver Cup tournament this year alongside rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The tournament is played in honour of the legendary tennis player Rod Laver, and features the best team of Europe against the rest of the world.

While Djokovic has played in the tournament before, it seems that the Serbian won’t be a part of it this time around, sparking some rumours of him not being invited.

“I’m not sure. We still don’t know,” Djokovic had said earlier this year when asked about whether he will participate in the Laver Cup.

However, he team for Europe is already decided, and includes some big names such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

Despite the omission, the “Djoker” still spoke highly of the competition when asked to comment.

“The Laver Cup is a true celebration of tennis that is loved by the fans and embraced by the players,” he said.