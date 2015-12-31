Ferrer to face Nadal in Abu Dhabi

Spaniards Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer will contest the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition event currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrer faced France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in round one of the event on Thursday, and needed just 54 minutes to complete a resounding 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Tsonga still seemed to be shaking off some early-season rust, and was no match for Ferrer, who broke serve five times throughout.

Ferrer moves on to face his countryman Nadal, who was given a bye into Friday's semi-finals.

Thursday's other match saw Canadian Milos Raonic take on big-hitting South African Kevin Anderson.

The match was somewhat more evenly matched, but a break in each set was still enough for Raonic to complete a pretty straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory in 65 minutes.

Raonic moves on to face tournament top seed Stan Wawrinka, who like Nadal was given a bye into the last four.

Another exhibition event is also currently in progress, the World Tennis Thailand Championship, featuring WTA stars Agnieszka Radwanska, Venus Williams, Angelique Kerber and Sara Errani.

Radwanska played Kerber on Thursday, and dominated from the baseline to complete a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Errani faced Williams and had to battle back from a set down to beat the senior Williams sister 4-6 6-2 6-4.

Radwanska and Errani will now play each other in Friday's final.