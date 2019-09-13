Reports: Real Madrid look to host record-breaking Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal match

Rafael Nadal is known to be an avid football fan, with the Spaniard even holding a stake in La Liga side RCD Mallorca. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez now wants to bank on Nadal’s craze for the game and host a record-breaking tennis match between him and Roger Federer at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to ABC, via Daily Mail, Real Madrid are hoping to host a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the future. President Florentino Perez is himself the driving force behind the project and has informed the club members of his plan to host the one-off match.

Meanwhile, Perez has also informed avid Real Madrid fan and Mallorca stakeholder Rafael Nadal of his idea involving the Spaniard and his ‘arch-nemesis’. The tennis match between the two greats is also being held with a view towards breaking the all-time attendance record.

The current record for the highest attendance in one match stands at 35,681. The figures were hit when Kim Clijsters took on Serena Williams in an exhibition match in Brussels is 2010. Furthermore, Nadal and Federer themselves are in line to break the record once before, as they play each other in Cape Town in 2020. The one-off game is expected to draw a crowd of 50,000.

Nonetheless, if Real Madrid’s proposed plan of hosting the tennis goliaths goes through, it could set a record for the ages with 80,000 expected to fill up the Santiago Bernabeu.