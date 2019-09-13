Simona Halep and Cahill to reunite in 2020

Darren Cahill will be back in Simona Halep’s corner next year after taking a hiatus to spend more time with his family in Australia.

Simona Halep has announced Darren Cahill will return to coach the Wimbledon champion for the 2020 season.

Cahill split with Halep last November to take a one-year coaching hiatus, enabling him to spend more time with his family in Australia.

Two-time major winner Halep on Thursday revealed that long-time coach Cahill will be back in her corner next year.

The Romanian posted on social media: “I have some exciting news to share with you. After a year without him on my team, I’m happy to announce that Darren will be back by my side next season.”

Halep added: “So, D, last time I killed you, and I’m playing to kill you again. I can’t wait to finish what we started. See you soon!”

Even though you’ve been away this year, you’ve been with us every step of the way. Can’t wait to welcome you back officially next season ⁦⁦@darren_cahill⁩ pic.twitter.com/hVbhm17q4K — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 12, 2019

Former world number one Halep had a short spell working with Thierry van Cleemput after Cahill opted to take a break.

Halep won her first major title at the French Open last year and doubled her tally at the All England Club in July.