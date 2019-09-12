Rafael Nadal picks between Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and himself for ‘GOAT’ title

The GOAT debate in tennis is set to continue for a few more years, as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic continue their domination up top. However, the Spaniard himself has now picked who he thinks is the ‘best ever’.

Fresh off his US Open win, Rafael Nadal answered RTVE‘s questions over several topics, including his opponent Daniil Medvedev.

“He was the best player in the summer, he is world No. 4, he is the player who made most improvements. You cannot forget it when you head into a Grand Slam final,” Nadal said in an interview with RTVE. (via Tennis World)

The Spaniard then was asked to compare two of his finals, one against Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2008 and one against Novak Djokovic in Australis in 2012. However, he replied that both matches were different.

“Everything can be compared and cannot. It’s different situations, it was an emotional match, tiring both mentally and physically, you had times where there were many nerves, a high level from both sides, all the things to make it unforgettable.”

Finally, Nadal also answered about Mats Wilander’s claim that Roger Federer will keep playing for a few more years to save his record from breaking. The US Open 2019 champion stated that the reason he continues to play is that he likes to do so before claiming that his rival is the ‘best ever’.

“I think he keeps playing because he likes doing it. Then the competition motivates you and looking at his career, he is the best ever and he would like to end up holding most Majors. In the end, it’s things that time will tell. I will think about myself trying to create as many opportunities as possible.”

Rafael Nadal is expected to be out of action in October 2019 due to his wedding. However, he will return later to participate in the ATP Tour Finals.