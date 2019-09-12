Novak Djokovic reveals the attribute Roger Federer has that Rafael Nadal doesn’t

Roger Federer might be the king of tennis but it isn’t without competition. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been knocking on the door of the Swiss maestro long enough, and aren’t going anywhere yet.

Following an intriguing US Open Tennis Championships 2019, Djokovic spoke highly of Federer, calling his movement the best in the business.

“Movement is – I think movement is probably undervalued in terms of when you evaluate someone’s game. And Roger Federer has talked a lot about his movement because his movement is one of the best movements that we’ve ever had with any tennis player,” Djokovic said, per Tennis World USA.

“And my movement, obviously, is also the base of everything. It allows me to actually swing through my shots to get some balls that maybe most of the other players cannot get to. I slide a lot, whether it’s clay, hard court, or grass.

“I think the flexibility of my ankles has helped with that pretty, so to say, aggressive style of movement. And I credit my childhood spent on skis as well, and I used to spend a lot of time skiing. I think that had an effect as well with kind of coordination and change of, I guess, movement from one side to another.”

The Serbian further explained how imperative it is to have this feature in your game.

“Even though they are different sports, but, in essence, you know, you are using some major muscle groups and joints and stuff like this in most of the sports. So I think movement is the most important thing because it just allows you to be more in balance.

“And, you know, in the end of the day, that is what you’re looking for as a tennis player. How can you hit the ball, you know, being in the right balance so you can, you know, penetrate the ball with the right speed, accuracy, and precision.”