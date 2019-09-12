Toni Nadal reveals the impact marriage will have on Rafael Nadal’s career

Rafael Nadal is set to celebrate a personal milestone after grabbing a professional one at the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, where he beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-set classic.

Nadal will get married to his long time girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello, and his uncle Toni Nadal is confident that marriage will not stop the Spaniard from winning major tournaments in tennis.

“After the US Open, he will win more Grand Slams, even being married.” Is Rafael playing as best as ever? “I think in 2008 or 2010 he was better because he was younger, explosive. Now he may be more complete on his shots but ten years ago he was stronger,” the former coach said.

Highlights – Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal

“It’s the same for Roger Federer: he and Rafa changed some things about their game because they know they cannot run as much as ten years ago. For Rafa, the most important thing is to stay competitive but to overcome Federer and become the best ever is a good motivation.”

“What matters is to be happy holding a racket in his hand, wanting to make one more step every day.”

“He is human. But Rafael gives everything since he was a kid, he always brings himself to the limit.”

After winning his 19th Grand Slam, Rafa Nadal will now be eyeing the Australian Open in 2020.