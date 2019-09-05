Almost 50,000 tickets for Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal exhibition match sold in 10 minutes

Two of the greatest tennis players of all time – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to play in a exhibition match in Cape Town, South Africa in February. And South African tennis fans are more than just excited about it.

The 48,000 tickets which were made available for the event were all sold out within 10 minutes, highlighting the popularity of both Federer and Nadal. The Cape Town stadium, where the exhibition encounter is set to take place, is also set to break its previous attendance record of 35,681 for a tennis match.

The record was set during a match featuring Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams. Chief Executive of the Roger Federer foundation, Janine Handel revealed the lightning quick sale of tickets on online portals and ticket windows.

“We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reaction on our ticket sales and we sincerely thank you for the overwhelming support,” the chief executive of the Roger Federer Foundation said as reported by AFP.

“Lines were opened up by (online ticket sellers) Computicket at 0900 and within a record time of fewer than 10 minutes the tickets were sold.”

There are reports that organisers might erect extra stands as well for those who missed out on the tickets.